Barcelona to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the Europa League fter being paired with the German side in Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Xavi’s side booked their place in the last 8 with a hard-fought win over Turkish side Galatasaray, going through 2-1 on aggregate.

Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt overcame Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Real Betis to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Bundesliga side went through 3-2 on aggregate after a very late own goal in stoppage time of extra-time sent Los Verdiblancos out.

Here’s a look at the draw in full:

RB Leipzig vs Atalanta

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona

West Ham United vs Lyon

FC Braga vs Rangers

The draw for the semi-finals has also been made and means that Barcelona will take on the winners of the West Ham vs Lyon tie should they get past Frankfurt.

The ties will be played on April 7 and April 14.