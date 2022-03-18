Barcelona to face Eintracht Frankfurt in Europa League quarter-finals

Barcelona will take on Eintracht Frankfurt in the quarter-finals of the Europa League fter being paired with the German side in Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.
We're going to face @Eintracht in the @EuropaLeague quarterfinals!#UELdraw | #UEL pic.twitter.com/W2oxsaLf9T— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 18, 2022
Xavi’s side booked their place in the last 8 with a hard-fought win over Turkish side Galatasaray, going through 2-1 on aggregate.
Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt overcame Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Real Betis to progress to the quarter-finals.
The Bundesliga side went through 3-2 on aggregate after a very late own goal in stoppage time of extra-time sent Los Verdiblancos out.
Here’s a look at the draw in full:
- RB Leipzig vs Atalanta
- Eintracht Frankfurt vs Barcelona
- West Ham United vs Lyon
- FC Braga vs Rangers
The draw for the semi-finals has also been made and means that Barcelona will take on the winners of the West Ham vs Lyon tie should they get past Frankfurt.
The ties will be played on April 7 and April 14.
