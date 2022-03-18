Barcelona confirm Sergino Dest hamstring injury

Barcelona have offered an update on Sergino Dest and have confirmed the defender has been ruled out with a hamstring injury picked up in the win over Galatasaray.

Dest was forced off in the second half of the match, and replaced by Ronald Araujo, and now looks set for a little time on the sidelines.

Here’s the club’s update:

“Tests this Friday 18 March on Sergiño Dest have confirmed an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his left hamstring and he will be unavailable until he recovers,” read a statement. “The full back started Thursday’s Europa League game with Galatasaray, and performed brilliantly both in attack and defence, but had to leave the pitch on 56 minutes after getting hurt while breaking down a Turkish attack. Ronald Araujo took his place.”

The news means Dest has been replaced by George Bello in the USMNT squad for the team’s final World Cup qualifiers against Mexico, Panama and Costa Rica.

Barca haven’t said how long Dest is expected to be out for but early reports suggest he could miss at least three weeks.

If the report proves accurate it would mean Dest is a big doubt for Barca’s Europa League quarter-final against Eintracht Frankfurt on April 7. Xavi will also be without Dani Alves for the game as the Brazil international is not in Barca’s Europa League squad.