Luis Enrique rests Sergio Busquets, calls up five Barcelona players for Spain matches

Luis Enrique has named his Spain squad for international friendlies against Albania and Iceland later this month.

There are five Barcelona players on the list, Jordi Alba, Eric Garcia, Gavi, Pedri and Ferran Torres, but captain Sergio Busquets has not been included.

Lucho spoke about his decision and explained it’s because he wants the Barcelona skipper to enjoy some rest over the next international break.

“In the case of Busquets, it is a personal decision,” he confirmed. “He is the player who accumulates the most minutes and I want to have the best version of the captain for the games in June, and I have decided to rest him. He is having a spectacular season.”

The Spain boss also spoke about Pedri who has been starring for Barcelona since returning from injury in January.

“I see him as being a player who’s on an upward trajectory,” he said. “Even though he’s not been playing regularly [because of injury]. It’s a pleasure to have players of his profile, he brings different things. He’s being encouraged to go for goal more and I’m very happy to have him in the national team.”

Spain take on Albania on March 26 at Espanyol’s RCDE Stadium and then face Iceland three days later at the Riazor.