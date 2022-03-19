This Week in Barça Femení: A League of Their Own

Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team needed just one point last Sunday to officially clinch their seventh Primera División title and the third in a row for the best women’s team on planet Earth.

But they weren’t about to get a draw. Not in this one. It was at home, in front of the largest-ever crowd at the Johan Cruyff Stadium for a women’s match, and it was El Clásico against Real Madrid. Not even a victory would be enough. They had to put on a show.

And they did just that. The 90 minutes put together by Barça against Madrid were quite simply sublime, with some of the best football they have played all season. Captain Alexia Putellas was spectacular all game, and scored the first two goals to ensure there would be no drama. Patri Guijarro scored the third, Madrid’s Peter added an own goal, and Jenni Hermoso joined the party to clinch the title with a sensational 5-0 win.

Right after the game, Alexia and the entire team lifted the trophy in front of the crowd, and it was a beautiful thing to watch:

So Barça win the league title, their second trophy of the season, with the following stats: 24 games, 24 wins, 136 goals scored, 6 conceded, with a +130 goal differential. And as crazy as it sounds, those numbers don’t exactly do justice to what has without a doubt been the single most dominant league title win in the history of Spanish football, men or women’s. There are six games left and Barça will try to finish the season with a perfect unbeaten record, which doesn’t sound possible unless you’re talking about Barça Femení.

Now that the league is officially theirs, Barça can focus on defending their Treble by winning the Champions League and the Copa de La Reina. The European quarterfinal against Real Madrid starts next Tuesday, but they have already moved on to the Spanish Cup semi-final thanks to another dominant display.

On Wednesday night Femení traveled to the Basque Country to meet Real Sociedad in the quarterfinals, and there was no hangover effect from the league title party at the weekend. Barça were at it from the start, won 3-0 with a goal from Claudia Pina and a double from Alexia, and booked a place in the Last Four for the 14th consecutive season.

Barça are joined in the semi-final round by Tenerife and Sporting Huelva, with Levante and Real Madrid yet to play the other quarterfinal. Femení are huge favorites to win the Cup, and will have most of their injured players back for the Champions League run.

The dream of a Double Treble is alive and well, and this incredible team is still perfect. What a season.