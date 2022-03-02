Ferran Torres: Barcelona are a young team and we will do cool things

Ferran Torres has been talking about life at Barcelona and is optimistic the future is bright at the Camp Nou under coach Xavi.

The forward arrived from Manchester City in the Januay transfer window on a five-year deal for around €55 million and has become a regular in the starting XI.

Barcelona are improving after another tough start to the 2021-22 campaign, and Torres thinks the Catalan giants are certainly heading in the right direction.

“We are turning the situation around. We have a very young team and we will do cool things,” he said. “When you come to Barcelona, you know that they are one of the best teams in the world and every season you have to fight to win each title and, as long as there are options, we will fight until the last minute.”

There has been plenty of scrutiny on Torres recently, particularly in front of goal as he’s been guilty of missing some good chances for Barca.

Torres was asked about his goalscoring form and insisted he wasn’t worried and is confident the goals will come at some point.

“You are focusing everything on goals, but [goals] are not everything,” he added. “I am contributing to the team. It is true that I am an attacking player, but there are other factors such as helping defensively, giving assists, combining [with teammates]... which are also important.” Source | Marca

The new signing hasn’t scored in his last three matches for Barcelona but does have two goals and three assists in nine appearances for his new club.