Four January signings settling in nicely - FC Barcelona

Like pieces in a jigsaw. The four new Barça signings from the January transfer window are all performing at an exceptional level since their arrival. The quartet appear to have settled quicker than anyone could have expected into Xavi Hernández's squad, evidence of which can be seen on the field and in the statistics.

Barcelona are preparing to offer a contract to Milan midfielder Franck Kessie - Football Espana

Barcelona are preparing to offer a contract worth €6.5m a year to Milan’s Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessie according to Gianluca di Marzio and carried by Marca. Milan are aware that the Blaugrana are about to make the offer for their player but are powerless to stop them as his contract at San Siro is set to expire at the end of this season.

Barcelona and Andreas Christensen on the verge of a deal - Football Espana

The Danish international will play in Spain next season unless a disaster occurs, revealed Romero to his Twitch channel. Winning 54 caps for Denmark and helping them to reach the semi-final of Euro 2020, the centre-back is available on free transfer with his contract expiring this summer.

Torres trusts goals will come at Barcelona atfer bright start - Football Espana

Ferran Torres has spoken following his promising start to life at Barcelona. The Spain international joined the Blaugrana on a big-money deal from Manchester City during the January transfer window.

Torres backs Barcelona to achieve 'cool things' amid upturn in form - Football Espana

Ferran Torres believes Barcelona can achieve ‘cool things’ as they look to continue their impressive form. Barca have enjoyed a fine run of form of late, starting to turn their disappointing campaign around. The Blaugrana endured a very difficult first half of the campaign, falling out of the Champions League, and indeed the top four.