The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to the Spanish capital for the final game before the international break against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for El Clásico:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 36. Arnau Tenas

Defenders: 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 12. Martin Braithwaite, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

After a few weeks of enjoying a good run of health Barça have lost an important player to injury as Sergiño Dest will miss some time with a hamstring problem. There is good news with the return of Dani Alves after missing the Europa League trip to Galatasaray, and Nico González is back from suspension and available in the league again. Still missing through injury are Ansu Fati (hamstring), Sergi Roberto (thigh), Samuel Umtiti (foot) and Alejandro Balde (ankle).

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Araujo, Piqué, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Dembélé, Aubameyang, Gavi

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!