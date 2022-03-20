The squad for El Clásico - FC Barcelona

Xavi Hernández has announced his squad of 23 players for the Clásico at the Santiago Bernabéu on Sunday at 9.00pm CET.

Three possible Clásico debuts - FC Barcelona

El Clásico is always a special game, but if any of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Adama Traoré or Riqui Puig play it will be their first ever game against Real Madrid at senior level in the Barça jersey. Adama and Riqui Puig, however, both know what this game is like at youth level and Auba has faced Madrid with other teams.

FC Barcelona B 2–1 UE Cornellà: Vital win - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona B have earned three much-needed points at the Johan Cruyff. It was a show of character at home to a UE Cornellà side that bettered them by just one point before the game, with both goals coming in the first quarter of an hour after the break, with Fabio Blanco not only scoring his first goal for the team but also claiming the second.

Xavi says doors are open to Lionel Messi if he wishes to return - Football Espana

Xavi Hernandez was speaking to the media ahead of Barcelona’s match with Real Madrid this weekend, but rarely a day goes by where Lionel Messi doesn’t come up. The Argentine superstar is Barcelona’s leading goalscorer in their history, but hasn’t fully settled at Paris Saint-Germain.

Xavi assesses Barcelona mental strength as they look to snap five game losing streak - Football Espana

Real Madrid welcome Barcelona on Sunday at 21:00 CET in a highly anticipated El Clasico, as both teams come into this one in good form. Barcelona are currently on a five-game losing streak against their fiercest rivals, having been unable to find victory under Quique Setien, Ronald Koeman and most recently Xavi himself.