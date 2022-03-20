WELCOME TO THE SANTIAGO BERNABÉU!!! The still-under-renovations home of Real Madrid is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona in the latest edition of El Clásico. These two teams come into this one in fantastic form and Barça will be looking for their first Clásico win in three years. This should be a lot of fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 29

Date/Time: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Monday)

Venue: Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Juan Martínez Munuera

VAR: Antonio Mateu Lahoz

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM EL CLÁSICO

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA, Canada), Premier Sports 1 (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!