WATCH: Xavi congratulates Barcelona players on Clasico win

Xavi has been making a habit of congratulating his players as they make their way back to the dressing room in recent games, with the club happy to show off the celebrations on social media.

Unsurprisingly, Xavi was at it again on Sunday night at the Bernabeu. The coach was spotted celebrating with Gavi, Pique and Jordi Alba after the final whistle.

Ferran Torres then joined in as things got pretty noisy at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And there was also time for the victorious team photo and another milestone for that man Dani Alves. The Brazilian made his 400th appearance for Barca against Real Madrid.

Here’s what Dani Alves had to say about his latest record.

“I think it has been the best gift I could have. The respect I feel from the club and from my teammates. Come back and what I’m trying to do is let them know where they are, what’s at stake,” he said. “It is not at stake just to go out on the field. It is a feeling, it is a team, a club that has been resilient. Young people need to know what our story is. And those of us who have a few more seasons, we have to show it.”