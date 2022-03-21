Real Madrid 0-4 Barça: The Clásico is blaugrana! - FC Barcelona

A simply incredible display at the Santiago Bernabéu, with Aubameyang (2), Araujo and Ferran Torres scoring the goals that will go down in history

Aubameyang does it again! - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona have beaten Real Madrid 4-0 on yet another historic night at the Santiago Bernabéu. And although every member of the team deserves credit for such an immaculate display of footballing prowess, one name stands head and shoulders above the rest: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Another great night in the Santiago Bernabéu - FC Barcelona

Agreat win in the Clásico and a tremendous evening for Barça in the Santiago Bernabéu after their 4-0 win over Real Madrid. Two goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and strikes from Araujo and Ferran handed the blaugranes three important points in a game in which Xavi's team could have scored more.

Dani Alves 400 competitive matches with FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

Dani Alves made it 400 competitive games for Barça after his second half appearance as a substitute in Barça's magnificent 4-0 win away at Real Madrid in the Santiago Bernabéu. In this ninth season, the full-back continues to add to his impressive stats, further cementing his place as one of the Club's best ever right-backs.

Thomas Muller praises Barça's Clasico win over Real Madrid - SPORT

Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller watched the Clasico on Sunday and posted his opinion on social media after Barcelona beat Real Madrid 4-0. Muller, so often Barça's bete noir for the German side, has praised Xavi Hernandez's Barça after the big win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xavi Hernandez: It was spectacular, Barça are coming back - SPORT

In his first Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu as Barcelona coach, Xavi Hernandez led the side to a 4-0 win over Real Madrid. After the game he was obviously delighted: "I am very happy because of what this win means for barcelonismo, it can change the dynamic in the future."

Gerard Pique sticks his finger in the wound after Clasico triumph - SPORT

In a message about the big win at the Santiago Bernabeu, the defender wrote: “We are back.” The defender was delighted with the triumph which will be remembered like some of the other big wins there in recent years, including the 6-2 in 2009.

Ronald Koeman negotiating his return to the Dutch national team - SPORT

Ronald Koeman is thinking about his next challenge. The former Barcelona coach is close to agreeing with the Dutch FA a return to the Oranje after the Qatar World Cup.