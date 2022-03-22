Barcelona face competition from Bayern for Noussair Mazraoui - report

Barcelona are reportedly facing competition from Bayern Munich for Ajax defender Noussair Mazraoui.

The Bavarian giants have been in touch with Mazraoui during talks for Ryan Gravenberch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Barcelona have already made an offer for the full-back, who is out of contract at the end of the season, but it remains to be seen where Mazraoui will end up.

During their contacts with Raiola for Gravenberch, FC Bayern have asked again for Noussair Mazraoui. More: he had a direct conversation with Nagelsmann and Kahn. #transfers



Barcelona are offering €5m per season. It's up to the player, tempted by Barça proposal since weeks. pic.twitter.com/hiW255UTxN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 21, 2022

Mazraoui has been talking about his future over the weekend and offered some insight into what he’s looking for from his next club. Interestingly, the defender also spoke about his admiration for Dani Alves.

“He [Alves] is my example, his qualities are beyond doubt. My style, always trying to attack, is inspired by Alves,” he said before going on to talk about his future. “The project, the contract, the name of the club, everything is very important. “But also the way in which you imagine yourself there. Two months remain [in the season] and I will take my decision during that time.” Source | NOS

Barcelona currently have Alves and Sergino Dest in the squad but have been linked with summer moves for Mazraoui and Cesar Azpilicueta. Alves’s contract expires at the end of the season but it’s been reported he could stay for another year.