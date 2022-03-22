The next Barcelona Femení match is upon us! The Blaugrana ladies are in the Spanish capital for the much anticipated first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal first leg against Real Madrid, and manager Jonatan Giráldez has called up the following 19 players for Tuesday’s game:

Goalkeepers: 1. Sandra Paños, 24. Gemma Font, 30. Meritxell Muñoz

Defenders: 2. Irene Paredes, 4. Mapi León, 5. Melanie Serrano, 8. Marta Torrejón, 15. Leila Ouahabi, 17. Andrea Pereira

Midfielders: 6. Claudia Pina, 11. Alexia Putellas, 12. Patri Guijarro, 14. Aitana Bonmatí, 23. Ingrid Engen, 29. María Pérez

Forwards: 7. Caroline Graham Hansen, 10. Jenni Hermoso, 16. Fridolina Rolfö, 33. Ona Baradad

There is some very good news for Giráldez with the return of superstar center-back Irene Paredes, who is back after missing the last four weeks with a hamstring injury. Paredes gives a huge boost to the Barça defense, but the team is still missing several key players through injury: goalkeeper Cata Coll, defender Jana Fernández and striker Bruna Vilamala are all out for the season with knee injuries; Mariona Caldentey and Asisat Oshoala won’t be back until May with hamstring issues, while Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic (calf) and Lieke Martens (thigh) have a chance to return for the second leg next week.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Paños; Marta, Pereira, Mapi, Leila; Hermoso, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Rolfö, Aitana

The match kicks off at 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA FEMENÍ!