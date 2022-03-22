The Clasico celebrations, inside the dressing room - FC Barcelona

After the final whistle, joy took over the team... Enjoy a close-up of how Barça players and staff celebrated the triumph in the dressing room of the Santiago Bernabéu.

Goal celebrations at the Bernabéu, from the coach's box - FC Barcelona

Enjoy a close-up of how Xavi Hernández and his staff celebrated every goal at the Santiago Bernabéu in his first Clasico as a Barça coach

Stunning stats from the Bernabéu - FC Barcelona

Unsurprisingly, the huge 4-0 win at the Santiago Bernabéu has produced a host of very satisfying stats. Here are some of our favourites.

Xavi's unbeaten away record in LaLiga continues - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona fans were yearning for a night like this. There have been nights of magic at the Santiago Bernabéu over the years, but perhaps none came quite as unexpectedly as this one. It wasn’t just the result. It was the absolute superiority of FC Barcelona against a team that is several points clear at the top of the table and was flying high after their comeback defeat of PSG in the Champions League.

Real Madrid vs Barcelona Women's Champions League preview - UEFA

Barcelona would be formidable opponents for Madrid even if it wasn't for the fact that they have lost all five competitive meetings with the Blaugrana since completing their merger with CD Tacón in 2020. But Barcelona, looking to retain the title they claimed for the first time last season, have won all 34 of their competitive games this season, scoring 174 goals and conceding just eight.

Xavi to decide between Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore in 2022 - Football Espana

Barcelona head coach Xavi could be faced with the choice of keeping one of Ousmane Dembele or Adama Traore at the club next season.

The story behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's special celebration in El Clasico - Football Espana

The Gabonese forward, who joined Barcelona from Arsenal on the final day of the January transfer window and has really hit the ground running, scored a brace at the Santiago Bernabeu.