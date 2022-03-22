WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO ALFREDO DI STEFANO!!! The tiny stadium in the Real Madrid training facilities is the site of the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal tie between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one as huge favorites to advance and defend their European crown. The second leg will be next week at a full Camp Nou, and Barça will be looking to take a big result back home. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

(Note: the comments will be open only when the team news come out, because our commenter people love commenting and sometimes there are too many comments in the comments section)

LIVE BLOG

LINEUPS

BARCELONA

Starting XI: Paños; Marta, Pereira, Mapi, Leila; Hermoso, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Rolfö, Aitana (4-3-3)

Substitutes: Gemma (GK), Muñoz (GK), Paredes, Melanie, Engen, Pérez, Pina, Ona

REAL MADRID

Starting XI: Misa; Lucía, Peter, Rocío, Svava; Teresa, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite, Olga; Esther (4-2-3-1)

Substitutes: Gérard (GK), Fernández (GK),Robles, Ivana, Navarro, Nahikari, Florentino, Moller, Durán, Salas

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: UEFA Women’s Champions League, Quarterfinals, Leg 1

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 9pm CET/WAT (Barcelona & Nigeria), 8pm GMT (UK), 4pm ET, 1pm PT (USA), 1.30am IST (India, Wednesday)

Venue: Estadio Alfredo Di Stéfano, Madrid, Spain

Referee: Lina Lehtovaara (FIN)

VAR: João Pinheiro (POR)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

Matchday Thread Rules

We don’t have a lot of rules here, but there are a few things to keep in mind when joining our matchday threads:

Even if the referee sucks or we lose the game, watch the swearing. It’s just unnecessary. Also, don’t discuss illegal streaming links. Those who do it will be warned, and those who post links will be instantly banned. Finally, be nice to each other. This is a Barcelona community and we don’t need to offend one another.

Have fun with the game! Forever and ever, no matter the competition, VISCA EL BARÇA!