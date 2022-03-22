WATCH: Unseen video of Vinícius vs. Ronald Araújo & Gerard Piqué

New video with lip-reading courtesy of Spanish TV show El Día Después has revealed interactions between FC Barcelona and Real Madrid players.

The video focuses primarily on Vinícius, who had a day to forget in El Clásico as his team lost 4-0.

The quotes that follow are from the program based on lip reading, so they may not be fully accurate.

However, this is what we see, translated from Spanish, from the popular TV show.

First, David Alaba tells Vinícius to look for Ronald Araújo, playing out of position at right-back. Xavi instructs his defender to press the attacker when Vinícius receives the ball, and not allow him any space.

But Vinícius does in fact wriggle free, away from Araújo’s zone, early on. However, he squanders the one-on-one against Marc-André ter Stegen. Instead of taking a shot, he goes to ground in the area. No penalty - the keeper made no contact whatsoever.

“You’ve thrown yourself down, man,” Ter Stegen complains.

Eric Garcia says something to him, and Vinícius becomes enraged. It takes both Araújo and Gerard Piqué to restrain him. Vinícius has a long dialogue with Piqué, which ends amicably.

Éder Militão goes to the ref, seeking an explanation.

“He threw himself down,” Juan Martínez Munuera replies.

Vinícius continues to plead his case to the ref while Barcelona prepare a corner kick. Militão screams at this teammate to focus, but that may have thrown off his own focus. Araújo beats him to the header and scores Barcelona’s second goal.

Vinícius has another run-in with Piqué, when the Catalan holds onto a ball a bit long after it went out of play. The Brazilian attempts to wrestle the ball off him, but Piqué won’t let go.

“Calm down, calm down!” Piqué says, but to little avail.

The referee comes between them to establish some peace.

“He does it for the crowd,” Piqué complains.

Later, Vini is in the thick of it again. Alba brings him down with a foul, and the Brazilian is none too happy.

Piqué goes over and simply says, “he’s fouled you, he’s fouled you, that’s it!”

The confrontation with Alba ends peacefully.

The last incident shown is when Araújo and Adama Traoré take the ball off Vinícius. The latter starts appealing to the ref, which only amuses Eric Garcia.

The Barcelona defender asks a sarcastic question: “Ballon d’Or next year?”