Ousmane Dembélé is one of the protagonists of this great run of form for Xavi's Barça. A team that has won 26 out of the last 30 possible points in LaLiga, as well as classifying for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League.

Barça are in great form at the moment and their recent results bear that out. The blaugranes have taken 26 from a possible 30 points in their last 10 fixtures in La Liga, more than any other side in 2022, and they have made it to the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League.

Xavi's secret meetings with Barça's transfer targets - SPORT

In-person or via video link, Xavi has spoken to all the players Barcelona want to sign for next season, to explain to them the model, the idea of the game and the peculiarities of the ‘best club in the world’. Not just with Haaland, but with Andreas Christensen, Franck Kessie and Pablo Torre, the first players Barcelona have signed for next season.

Ousmane Dembele's agents make it clear: If Barça call, we'll meet - SPORT

Rafa Yuste’s words have been received very well by Ousmane Dembele’s camp. The sporting vice-president said that a meeting was possible with his agents to discuss his contract being renewed.

Leeds United forward Raphinha is Barcelona's No.1 summer target - SPORT

With the backing of coach Xavi Hernandez, Barça have turned their attention to the explosive winger, who would come to take Ousmane Dembele's place, with the French forward's contract expiring in the summer and everything pointing towards a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Milan midfielder Kessie has already passed his Barça medical - SPORT

Franck Kessi will be a Barcelona player next season. According to Gianluca di Marzio, the Milan midfielder, who is out of contract on June 30, has already passed his medical with the Catalan club. He did so in the Swiss city of Lugano.

Ronald Araujo, in love with Barcelona and Xavi's project - SPORT

“Ronald Araujo is probably the player who has improved most since we arrived,” said Xavi a couple of weeks ago, surprisingly. It’s quite evident that the Uruguayan hasn’t stopped growing and is on route to becoming a top level defender.