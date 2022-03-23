Dembele’s chef says Barcelona ‘trained him just like Luis Suárez’

Ousmane Dembele is back to full fitness once again and has been impressing in the starting XI for Barcelona in 2022.

The Frenchman has seven assists in his last eight games and seems to be absolutely thiving under new coach Xavi at the Camp Nou.

Dembele’s personal chef, Anthony Audebaud, has been talking about the forward’s form and fitness and explained where he feels Barcelona have gone wrong in the past.

”There is a lot of pressure and Barça did not do very well. Now we have more strength, a team, a f***ing coach, who feels the colors and understands how to take care of the players and train them,” he said. “In addition to the diet, Ousmane previously did not train as he should have because they trained him just like Luis Suárez, but they are two completely different players who need to be taken care of in a different way.”

Audebaud also revealed how he had ended up moving to Barcelona to work with Dembele.

“I am a Frenchman who fell in love with Catalonia three years ago and here I am, cooking, enjoying,” he said. “Three years ago my life took a turn. Moussa Sissoko called me. He wanted to talk to me because he needed someone at home to take care of Ousmane. “To do a good job, you get involved, you get involved. Olga (his partner) tells me that I spend more hours with Ousmane than with her.” Source | Sport

Dembele’s future is currently the subject of much speculation. Vice president Rafa Yuste has said the club could be willing to reopen contract talks with the Frenchman whose current deal expires at the end of the season.