Eric Garcia plays down Clasico clash with Vinicius Jr

Barcelona defender Eric Garcia has played down a clash with Vinicius Jr during the team’s 4-0 win over Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday in La Liga.

Eric was caught on camera during the game and appeared to be mocking the Brazil international who was guilty of an awful dive in the first half.

Eric García to Vinicius: "Hey, you! Ballon D'or for you next season! Ballon D'or right?" pic.twitter.com/LW0m2QsQK6 — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) March 20, 2022

The center-back is now on international duty with Spain and was asked about the incident with the Real Madrid attacker.

“It was a little clash at the end, a little exchange, it’s not important,” he said. “Those are just things that happen in the game, very quickly, a question of seconds. It’s an action like thousands that happen, without importance. “(Laughs) I learned a lot of things from Pique, but not that. I hope one day I can be like Pique for all he’s won, but I don’t think there’s any need to compare. Everyone should focus on themselves, the good things and the bad things.” Source | Diario Sport

Eric is one of five Barca players called up by Luis Enrique, along with Jordi Alba, Pedri, Gavi, and Ferran Torres. Spain’s first fixture of the international break is against Albania on Saturday.