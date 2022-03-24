Barcelona pencil in date for Ansu Fati return - report

Ansu Fati is reportedly due back at Barcelona next week where he’ll have medical check-ups and could be given the green light to rejoin training with the first team once again.

The teenager has been in Madrid having treatment on his thigh injury and was spotted catching up with his teammates at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Mundo Deportivo are reporting that Ansu is expected to train with the team for a couple of weeks and, if all goes well, could be available for selection by mid-April.

The club are unwilling to rush the forward because they are desperate to avoid Ansu suffering from any further relapses.

Over at Diario AS, there’s a bit more detail on Ansu. Their report reckons Ansu won’t play against Sevilla or Eintracht Frankfurt but could get a few minutes against Levante in La Liga on April 10.

Ansu will have been out for about three months by that time, which was the initial estimate made by the club, but Barca are aware that any further relapses would mean the youngster may have to go under the knife yet again.

Barcelona players certainly haven’t forgotten about their young teammate. Ansu’s shirt took pride of place when the team posed for photographs in the dressing room after Sunday’s Clasico win.

As much as Barca want Ansu back in action there’s also no rush given how many attacking options Xavi now has at his disposal. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres, and Ousmane Dembele have all been in great form which means the club can afford to be ultra-cautious with Ansu.