Back at work - FC Barcelona

After two days of rest to recharge their batteries, the players that have remained in Barcelona took to pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva, where they were joined by Barça B goalkeeper Álex Ruiz. Captain Sergio Busquets was given special permission to skip the session.

FC Barcelona's excellent stats from 2022 - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona are in great form at the moment. Xavi Hernández's team are playing good football and the results in recent weeks have been excellent, following up the improvement shown in 2022. Now the blaugranes are within striking distance of second place with a game in hand in La Liga.

FC Barcelona, Liga leaders for goals from headers - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona is, by some margin, the team that has scored the most goals from headers in La Liga this season, no fewer than 13, including two last Sunday in the rout of Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu, scored by Aubameyang and Araujo.

The current state of Barça's negotiations with Gavi and Araujo - SPORT

Gavi and Ronald Araujo are key players for Xavi Hernandez. They are important both for now and in the future for the club. Their deals expire in 2023 and Barcelona have not yet got them to sign new ones.

Barça tell Haaland they're ready to pay €75 million release clause - SPORT

FC Barcelona remain in the fight for Erling Haaland. Despite Joan Laporta and Rafa Yuste playing down the financial side of the deal, the Borussia Dortmund striker is still the club's No.1 target.

Barcelona have submitted a formal bid to Leeds United for Raphinha - Football Espana

Barcelona have targeted Leeds United winger Raphinha for this coming summer transfer window according to Diario Sport. The Blaugrana see the Brazilian as the ideal replacement for Ousmane Dembele, who’s expected to depart as a free agent when his contract expires at the end of this season.