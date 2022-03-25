Last workout of the week - FC Barcelona

With 14 players away on international duty, it was another quiet training session for Xavi Hernández and his men on pitch 2 at the Ciutat Esportiva this Thursday, where the team were joined by U19 midfielder Aleix Garrido and U16 goalkeeper Aron Yaakobishvili.

24 years since Xavi Hernández made his FC Barcelona debut - FC Barcelona

It was exactly 24 years ago today that Xavi Hernández made his senior debut for FC Barcelona. It was on 24 March 1998 that he played all 90 minutes a 2-1 victory in the Copa Catalunya semi-final against Unió Esportiva Lleida. He was just 18 years and two months old at the time.

Barcelona consider moving for Kalidou Koulibaly to replace Ronald Araujo - Football Espana

Barcelona are determined to build on the positive momentum they’ve earned this season and strengthen their squad significantly this coming summer transfer window. One of the positions they’re looking at is centre-back, and while the free transfer of Andreas Christensen is almost tied up he’s not the only name the Blaugrana are looking at.

Robert Lewandowski is reportedly keen on joining Barcelona this summer - Football Espana

Robert Lewandowski wants to join Barcelona this summer transfer window according to a report carried by Diario AS. The Polish marksman’s agent, Pini Zahavi, enjoys a good relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and it appears that Lewandowski’s time at Bayern Munich could be over.

Barça players 'clamour' for Dembele to sign new Camp Nou contract - SPORT

There's a clamour to convince Ousmane Dembele to renew his Barcelona contract. Since January closed without a resolution to his situation, with his current terms expiring in June, there have been some twists that not many expected.

Raphinha says 'yes' to Barça after first offer made to Leeds - SPORT

Raphinha has made it clear he wants to join Barcelona after SPORT revealed the Catalan club have made a first offer of €35 million for the Leeds United player. The Brazil winger has asked Deco, his agent, to do everything possible to help him sign for Barcelona this summer.