Jordi Alba admits he’s been surprised by Barcelona’s ‘wonderful’ youngsters

Jordi Alba has been talking about Barcelona’s young players ahead of Spain’s friendly against Albania on Saturday.

The Barcelona left-back will captain the Spain side in the absence of Sergio Busquets and could line up alongside team-mates such as Gavi, Pedri, Eric Garcia, and Ferran Torres.

Alba has spoken about what it’s like to play with the likes of Pedri and Gavi and how he’s been surprised by just how good they are.

“They are very mature for their age. When I was their age, I was lucky that experienced people helped me adapt, whether it was to the national team, Valencia or Barcelona. I try to do the same,” he said. “We are lucky that many high-level players have come from Barcelona and that they are Spanish. Their quality surprises us. At their age, I was playing at Cornella and they are playing European Championships and the World Cup. It’s wonderful to watch them play.”

Pedri has become a key player for club and country already despite only being 19, while Gavi became the youngest player ever to feature for La Roja when he made his debut against Italy in the Nations League at the age of 17.