FC Barcelona News: 26 March 2022; Laporta talks Dembele, Trincao wanted on loan

Laporta: “We have no news that Dembélé wants to continue” | Mundo Deportivo

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has praised Ousmane Dembele but says he has not heard from the Frenchman regarding whether he wants to stay at the club.

Kick off times announced for Cádiz and Real Sociedad games | FC Barcelona

It’s been confirmed Barcelona will take on Cadiz in La Liga on Monday, 18 April at 9pm CEST at Camp Nou and will face Real Sociedad on Thursday 21 April at 9.30pm.

Barcelona consider Salah and Lewandowski as Haaland alternatives | Marca

Barcelona are considering attackers Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski as possible alternatives if they miss out on top target Erling Haaland.

USYNT player Adrian Gill signs three-year contract with Barcelona | AS

US youth international Adrian Gill has signed a three-year contract at Barcelona. The midfielder has been at the club since 2018 and will play with the U19s next season.

Alba confident of ‘spectacular’ atmosphere in Spain friendly games | Football Espana

Jordi Alba is expecting a “spectacular” atmosphere when he leads the Spain team out at the RCDE Stadium on Saturday against Albania in an international friendly.

Barcelona unlink themselves from Kylian Mbappe story | Sport

Barcelona have tried to distance themselves from rumors claiming they are keen on Kylian Mbappe. The Catalans believe the striker will move to Real Madrid this summer.

Messi: “After the World Cup I’m going to rethink many things” | Mundo Deportivo

Lionel Messi has offered a cryptic update on his future while on international duty with Argentina. He said, “After the World Cup, I’m going to rethink a lot of things.”

Benfica & Sporting eye Trincao loan in 2022 | Football Espana

Benfica and Sporting are both thinking about trying to take Barcelona winger Francisco Trincao on loan next season, according to reports in Portugal.