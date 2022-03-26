Ferran Torres on target in Spain’s win over Albania

Ferran Torres continued his fine form for Spain on Saturday as he netted in a 2-1 win for Luis Enrique’s side over Albania at the RCDE Stadium.

The January signing started the game along with Barcelona teammates Eric Garcia and Pedri and played the whole 90 minutes of the friendly.

Gavi was also in the starting XI but was replaced just after the hour, while Jordi Alba came on for the final 30 minutes.

Spain dominated the game but had to wait until the 75th minute for Torres to break the deadlock. The forward nipped onto a pass from Yeremi Pino and squeezed the ball past the goalkeeper.

Albania somehow managed to equalize 10 minutes later in bizarre style with their first effort on target. A hopefull ball forward saw Pau Torres head the ball, which hit Uzuni and rolled into the back of the net.

Spain looked set to be held to a draw but managed to grab a winner in the 90th minute. Pedri and Alba combined superbly to find Dani Olmo in the penalty area. The RB Leipzig man then turned and curled a brilliant effort into the top corner to secure a late win.