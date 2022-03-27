Laporta insists FC Barcelona can still challenge for Liga title - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has spoken to newspapers Mundo Deportivo and El Periódico, where he insists that “we can fight for the league title.” He also spoke about how pleased he is with the Spotify deal and how he is sure both Gavi and Araujo will extend their contracts.

Madrid CFF 1-2 Barça: Comeback victory - FC Barcelona

The Barça women turned around an early setback to continue their 100 per cent record in the Liga Iberdola in a game at Madrid CFF featuring a number of younger players, including the debutante Esther Laborde, who has risen up through every youth level at the club.

Besiktas want to keep Miralem Pjanic in 2022 - Football Espana

Turkish giants Besiktas are rumoured to be working on a deal to keep Barcelona star Miralem Pjanic at the club next season. Bosnian schemer Pjanic found himself surplus to requirements at the Camp Nou last summer with the 31-year-old looking to leave Catalonia.

Barcelona edge closer on Ronald Araujo extension - Football Espana

Barcelona are rumoured to be getting closer to agreeing a contract extension with defensive star Ronald Araujo. The Uruguayan international has established himself as a key plyer in the La Blaugrana back line this season with the expectation of him being a long term successor to Gerard Pique.

Pique not considering retirement at the end of the season - Football Espana

Gerard Pique was in fine form at the Santiago Bernabeu the last time Barcelona took to the pitch, as he strolled through the match, martialling Barcelona’s backline. It’s a hobby he plans to continue for some time yet. Pique reached another milestone in Blaugrana against Osasuna two weeks ago, playing his 600th match for Barcelona.