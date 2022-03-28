Adama, 'La Fletxa' - FC Barcelona

The winger returns to Barça just as quick and as strong as ever and now with the experience of having played in England to help as he is back at his boyhood club

Betis Deportivo 1-2 Barça B: Second win in a row - FC Barcelona

After the 2-1 win against UE Cornellà at Estadio Johan Cruyff, Barça B won again, this time away at the Ciudad Deportiva Luís del Sol (1-2). A good first half saw Ferran Jutglà and Fabio Blanco score to settle the nerves and ensure the three points go back to Barcelona. They are now 12th in the league with 39 points.

Philippe Coutinho could take a pay cut to seal Aston Villa move - Football Espana

Coutinho has looked revived on his return to English football in 2022, with a crucial reunion with former Liverpool teammate Steven Gerrard, after signing a six-month loan deal in January.

Premier League pair linked with Ronald Araujo swoop - Football Espana

Barcelona defensive lynchpin Ronald Araujo is attracting transfer interest from Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. The Uruguayan international has become a mainstay of the La Blaugrana back line in the last 12 months with urgent talks now planned for his contract renewal.

Pedri hails Xavi's impact on Barcelona form - Football Espana

Spanish international Pedri missed the majority of La Blaugrana’s opening months in the 2021/22 season, due to injury, but he has immediately re-established himself in Xavi’s plans on his return.

Barcelona and Raphinha agree personal terms - Football Espana

Barcelona seem keen to get their summer business done early this year and the latest piece of that puzzle appears to Brazilian winger Raphinha. Recently becoming a regular in the Brazilian national squads, Raphinha has three goals in his seven Selecao caps.

Lewandowski and Barcelona have an agreement - Football Espana

After constant rumours surrounding Erling Braut Haaland were cooled by Joan Laporta due to the potential financial cost, the most recent world class forward the Catalans have been linked with is his Bundesliga rival.