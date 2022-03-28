Ousmane Dembele is a ‘crazily good player,’ says Pedri

There are plenty of players who have made a massive impact on the Barcelona resurgence over the last few months. Two of the most exciting players to leave their mark are Pedri and Ousmane Dembele.

Pedri has been a known commodity since before Xavi arrived, but Dembele struggled to find a place. Injuries and a failure to put pen to paper on a new contract added up to a tough first half of the season. However, that’s changed drastically. Dembele has been putting in marvelous shift after shift in 2022, and has caught Pedri’s attention.

“I have a very good relationship with him and he’s a crazily good player, he’s surprised me a lot. You don’t know if he’ll go by on the left or the right, he goes where he wants and it’s amazing to have him.” On Dembele’s future, Pedri said: “Sometimes I joke with him about it but it’s a decision that he has to take.” Pedri | Source

Personally, I hope Dembele is able to stay at Barcelona under Xavi. As someone who gets to watch him on a daily basis, I’m sure Pedri feels the same way.