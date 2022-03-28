Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona training after injury

Barcelona received a huge boost on Monday as Ansu Fati made his long-awaited return to first-team training after injury.

The teenager has been in Madrid recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in January but is now back home and closing in on a return to action.

Fati reportedly undertook a serious of medical checks at the club earlier today before being given the green light to get back to work on the training ground.

The striker then received a warm welcome from his team-mates at the Ciutat Esportiva.

Look who it is!

pic.twitter.com/YTpNLjeJNn — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 28, 2022

There’s already plenty of speculation about when Ansu could get back out on the pitch but it seems pretty certain Barca won’t take any risks at all with the youngster.

Cope are reporting that Fati could be back in two weeks’ time providing everything goes well and there are no setbacks during training.

In any case, it’s great to see Ansu getting back to work. Let’s hope he can finally stay injury-free and get back to doing what he does best.