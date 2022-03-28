 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Ansu Fati returns to Barcelona training after injury

The striker is back home

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona Training Session Photo by Xavier Bonilla/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Barcelona received a huge boost on Monday as Ansu Fati made his long-awaited return to first-team training after injury.

The teenager has been in Madrid recovering from the hamstring injury he suffered in January but is now back home and closing in on a return to action.

Fati reportedly undertook a serious of medical checks at the club earlier today before being given the green light to get back to work on the training ground.

The striker then received a warm welcome from his team-mates at the Ciutat Esportiva.

There’s already plenty of speculation about when Ansu could get back out on the pitch but it seems pretty certain Barca won’t take any risks at all with the youngster.

Cope are reporting that Fati could be back in two weeks’ time providing everything goes well and there are no setbacks during training.

In any case, it’s great to see Ansu getting back to work. Let’s hope he can finally stay injury-free and get back to doing what he does best.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...