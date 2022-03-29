Carles Puyol gives Barcelona Femeni motivational speech before UWCL Clasico

Carles Puyol was back at Barcelona on Monday and dropped in to have a chat with the women’s team ahead of their Champions League Clasico second leg against Real Madrid.

Barca Femeni will welcome their fierce rivals to a sold out Camp Nou on Wednesday for the second leg of their quarter-final, leading 3-1 from the first fixture in the Spanish capital.

Puyol, who knows a thing or two about playing against Real Madrid, spoke to the players about the match and offered some words of motivation.

And here’s a little of what Puyol had to say:

“This is sacred and I thank you for letting me be here, It’s an honor, I am a faithful follower of yours, I enjoy it very much. All of us culés are super proud of what you are doing,” he said. “The first thing I want to do is congratulate you for everything you’re doing and how you’re doing it. It’s difficult to win after winning. Rivals go after you and it’s more complicated. “Don’t let this pass you by. Football happens very very quickly and when you realise it, you won’t have the chance to play anymore and it’s the things that I miss most. “Those of you who are culés and those of us who are culés know that this is the greatest rival. It is a special game. We always want to play it and win it. The only thing I would ask of you is to continue like this, not to change. “Don’t stop doing the little things because in the end, it’s the little things that make the difference, keep enjoying it.” Source | Diario Sport

Victory for Barca Femeni would keep the team on course for another treble. The league title has already been retained, while the team are also into the semi-finals of the Copa de la Reina.