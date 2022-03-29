Pedri on Gavi: Let’s hope we can be a duo like Xavi and Iniesta

Pedri has been talking about his Barcelona team-mate and fellow midfielder Gavi while on international duty with Spain.

The 19-year-old says he has a great relationship with Gavi and also responded to comparisons with Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

“Let’s hope we can be a duo like Xavi and Iniesta but it will tough to repeat what they did,” he said. “I have a special relationship with him and I really appreciate him, he has great potential.”

Pedri is regularly compared with Iniesta and once again offered a pretty mature response when asked about the former Barcelona midfielder.

“I am aware of the importance I have at Barça and I can deal with it calmly. The team is more important than the player,” he added. “It’s flattering to be compared to your hero because you are doing things right. Iniesta was crazy brilliant and I take it as motivation.” Source | FC Barcelona

The 19-year-old played all 90 minutes of Spain’s win over Albania last time out and could feature again on Tuesday when Luis Enrique’s side take on Iceland.