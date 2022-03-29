The week ahead for FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

The players on international duty are returning to Xavi's squad little by little as the team get ready for the weekend's visit of Sevilla in La Liga

Ansu Fati back training with the squad - FC Barcelona

The first team squad returned to training on Monday evening, albeit without the internationals still away with their national sides. There was good news as Ansu Fati rejoined the squad for training as he continues to gradually work his way back from injury.

Pedri says being relaxed 'comes from my family' - FC Barcelona

Relaxed, modest and honest - Barça midfielder Pedri appeared before the press whilst on international duty with the Spain squad and answered questions on his role at Barça amongst other topics.

Mbappe and Haaland conditions unacceptable for Barcelona - Football Espana

In his interview RAC1, Joan Laporta admitted that the financial conditions to sign Kylian Mbappe or Erling Braut Haaland are currently prohibitive of any deal.

Laporta confirms Barcelona have made two signings for next season - Football Espana

Even in the weeks and months furthest from the transfer windows, rumours surrounding the Catalan giants are constant. Asked about possible signings in the summer, Laporta revealed that he had already made some.