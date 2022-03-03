Andreas Christensen would be a sound purchase for Barcelona

It’s going to be another incredibly interesting transfer window for Barcelona this summer.

All of their eggs are seemingly being put in the Erling Haaland basket, and who knows how that long-standing pursuit will end up.

Certainly, Barca can do no more than they have been over the course of the last few games.

The Blaugranes have really been building up a head of steam and have exploded over the past week with three comprehensive wins.

Xavi-ball, if that’s what we’re going to refer to the style as - tiki-taka is so old hat after all, is gaining in momentum all the time.

As the coach continues to develop into his role, so we are seeing the fruits of his intensive labour.

It’s wonderful to see the team and the club in the ascendency once more, and that feeling will remain regardless of whether Haaland is signed or not.

One player who appears to be getting closer to a summer switch to the Camp Nou is Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen.

A consummate centre-back, the towering Dane has it all, and can consider himself unlucky that Antonio Rüdiger and Thiago Silva have enjoyed such a successful partnership.

Arguably, he’d walk into any other team in the world, and if that happens to be Barca, it’ll be another coup for Mateu Alemany and Joan Laporta.

Calm in possession, he can bring the ball out from the back with ease, and is as comfortable pinging a 50-yard cross-field ball as he is with short, sharp and direct ones.

A supplementary attacking presence if required, he has many of the same attributes that Gerard Pique possesses, and it’s not an exaggeration to believe that he will, eventually be his replacement.

Barcelona contract proposal for Andreas Christensen has been improved in the last 48 hours: five year deal on the table, Xavi's pushing to sign Christensen as key player for his ideas. #FCB



Bayern are still trying but Barça are now more than confident. BVB, not an option. pic.twitter.com/lDa9t7pB8o — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 2, 2022

At just 25 years of age, he’s yet to reach his prime as a player, and will be a formidable opponent for any attacker. Particularly if he’s partnered alongside Ronald Araujo at the back.

I’d feel entirely confident in that centre-back pairing, and if the money saved on transfer fee happens to be able to help land Haaland, it’s a win win.

Things are slowly but surely coming together in all areas. The Europa League title would be nice, but let’s not get ahead of ourselves.

I’d dare to suggest that we are already more further forward than we expected to be at this point, so it’s important that expectations are tailored accordingly.

The transfer window will tell us much about our aspirations and where we are in the grand scheme of things.