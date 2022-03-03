What does March look like for FC Barcelona? - FC Barcelona

Five games in 14 days this month for the blaugranes with highlights being the two legged Europa League tie against Galatasaray and the Clásico against Real Madrid in the Bernabéu

Five positive stats about Xavi's Barça - FC Barcelona

The blaugranes are the best team in LaLiga during 2022, with their last league defeat coming over three months ago

Ferran Torres not obsessing about finding the net - FC Barcelona

At an event on technology, sport and health, the FC Barcelona striker reflected on his own form and the team's recent improvement

Rayo Vallecano 1-3 FC Barcelona: Winning start to Copa de la Reina defence - FC Barcelona

Jennifer Hermoso (2) Alexia Putelles score the goals that send the team into the quarter finals

Barcelona want Araujo and Gavi renewed by April 1 - Football Espana

Barcelona are set to close in on the contract renovations of Gavi and Ronald Araujo. The Blaugrana have been aggressive on the contract front of late, learning from their mistake with Ousmane Dembélé who could leave for free this summer after being allowed to go into the final year of his deal.

Maldini admits Barcelona interest in Kessie is 'normal' - Football Espana

AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini admits there is still no agreement over Franck Kessie amid interest from Barcelona. Kessie is headed for the San Siro exit doors with his contract set to expire at the end of this season.

Barcelona have already decided the futures of Clement Lenglet, Samuel Umtiti and Oscar Mingueza - Football Espana

Barcelona intend to bring in two new centre-backs this summer transfer window and so there’s going to have to also be departures according to a report by Mundo Deportivo.