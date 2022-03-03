What will Barcelona and Real Madrid do with Russian sponsors?

FC Barcelona and Real Madrid have to figure out what they will do with their respective Russian sponsors now that much of the world, including the European Union, is restricting their involvement with the Russian government and Russian companies.

Sanctions imposed on Russia due to their invasion of Ukraine have affected football in many ways. There are also movements from teams to disassociate themselves with Russian businessmen, perhaps most notably in that Roman Abramovich is selling Chelsea FC.

At the moment it seems that neither of La Liga’s big two is making an effort to cut off their Russian connections.

Real Madrid has a sponsorship with a Russian betting company called Fonbet since last year. And Barcelona’s deal with another Russian betting company, 1xBet, has been in place since three years ago.

Both teams have made gestures supporting an end to Russia’s war on Ukraine. Whether they will cut deals with sponsors, or whether such deals will be affected by sanctions, remains to be seen.