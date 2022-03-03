Barcelona fan club in Kyiv take up arms to fight for Ukraine

FC Barcelona has fans around the world, so when any crisis strikes, local fan clubs there are also affected. And Ukraine is no exception. Russia is seeking to capture the capital city of Kyiv, as part of their war in Ukraine. This is a crisis that has affected the entire world, but has caused untold pain to the residents of Ukraine especially.

While the local fan club surely has bigger worries in mind, they still are not shy about supporting their favorite football club. “Fan Club Barça Kyiv” as the local penya (fan club) is known, posts on their official channels about their contribution to the war effort.

They uploaded a picture of a firearm and bullets in front of a banner that talks about their fan club, which they have nicknamed “Los Leopardos” or “the leopards” in Spanish.

Another picture uploaded by the account shows a man in military gear posing in front of a Barcelona flag.

The members of the fan club have vowed “to defend their land, their families, civilians, and the values of the democratic and civilized world.”