Dani Alves will extend his contract for one more year - report

FC Barcelona and Dani Alves will agree on a contract extension for one more year, according to the latest news from Spain.

The veteran right-back joined in November of last year with a contract that takes him until the end of the season, plus the option for another season after. Now, according to the report, Barcelona has agreed to extend him for that one additional year.

Alves, who will turn 39 in May, had returned after 5 years away from the Camp Nou. He signed for the minimum wages allowed by La Liga regulations.

He has one goal and two assists in three games so far, and shown that despite his advanced age, he is physically fit enough to play at the top level. The club are happy with his performances but also happy with his impact in the dressing room.

His manager and former teammate, Xavi, has shown he knows how to use him now that his playing style has changed due to his age. he’s frequently shifted over to positions similar to those of a midfielder when the team has the ball, for example.

Alves is known as a jovial character, but he takes his craft very seriously. He takes care of his body and is very keen on being properly rested and eating right. He’s seen as an example for younger players. In addition, he was professional when Xavi told him he would not be registered for the UEFA Europa League.