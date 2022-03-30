FC Barcelona Femení vs Real Madrid Femenino

Competition/Round: UEFA Women’s Champions League, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid

Barcelona Outs & Doubts: Asisat Oshoala, Mariona Caldentey, Jana Fernández, Cata Coll, Bruna Vilamala (out), Lieke Martens (doubt)

Real Madrid Outs & Doubts: Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Cardona, Marta Corredera (out)

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 6.45pm CET (Barcelona), 5.45pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 10.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (FRA)

VAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

How to watch: DAZN YouTube (click here to watch)

Following a win over Madrid CFF at the weekend to continue their perfect campaign, Barcelona’s all-conquering women’s team returns to action for the most anticipated match of the season: the second leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinal against Real Madrid, in front of what is expected to be a packed Camp Nou with over 90,000 fans.

This is a historic match in many ways: it’ll be Barça Femení’s first game at the Greatest Stadium on Earth in front of fans, it’s the first women’s El Clásico at Camp Nou and, more importantly, this game could set the all-time record for attendance in a women’s match.

It’s a gigantic night for the sport, and one that everyone who supports women’s football has been looking forward to for months. After last week’s hard-fought first leg in Madrid, there is the expectation of another good match, with Real Madrid proving they cannot be taken for granted.

Las Blancas played a high-intensity, bold attacking style that caught Barça by surprise and made the reigning Treble winners look like a mediocre team for the first time in a long time last week. But a big reaction and three goals in the second half secured the victory for Femení, and now they get to play at home with a giant home field advantage to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Captain Alexia Putellas was the star of the show last week and will once again look to lead Barça to the victory. This is the type of occasion the world’s best player lives for, and Alexia knows that she has the chance to show the entire world in women’s football biggest stage what she’s all about.

Barça are huge favorites to advance, and they not only want to win on Wednesday but also create a memory that will last a lifetime for those who get to watch it in the stadium. This team is too good to get caught off guard again, and Real Madrid might regret poking the bear.

Let’s dance.

POSSIBLE LINEUPS

Barcelona (4-3-3): Paños; Marta, Paredes, Mapi, Rolfö; Aitana, Patri, Alexia; Graham, Hermoso, Pina

Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Misa; Lucía, Peter, Rocío, Svava; Teresa, Zornoza; Athenea, Maite, Olga; Esther

PREDICTION

Femení won’t make the same mistake as last week and will be at it from the start. I’m confident we’ll see them at their very best, and Camp Nou will witness a masterpiece: 5-0 Barça.