Second session of the week - FC Barcelona

After Monday's afternoon session, Xavi Hernández's squad trained on Tuesday morning local time at the Ciutat Esportiva with all the available players from the first team as well as U19A goalkeeper Ander Astralaga.

Hola Camp Nou! - FC Barcelona

The Barça Women squad trained on Tuesday at Camp Nou, the venue for their Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid on Wednesday, kick off 6.45pm CEST. It was the final session prior to the Clásico in the Champions League and coach Jonatan Giráldez had all of his available players plus Meritxell Muñoz, Esther Laborde, Ona Baradad and María Pérez from the B squad.

Barcelona have 'upped' their offer for Leeds winger Raphinha - Football Espana

Barcelona are said to have upped their offer to sign Leeds United winger Raphinha. The Blaugrana are said to be one of a number of clubs in the race to sign the Brazilian. Raphinha has caught the eye since arriving at Elland Road in 2020, scoring 15 times in in 57 league appearances from out wide.

Dembélé's camp agree to fresh meeting over contract talks - Football Espana

Barcelona have received a boost in their bid to tie Ousmane Dembélé down to a new contract. The Blaugrana have made multiple attempts to keep Dembélé around ahead of his current deal expiring at the end of this season.

Azpilicueta has not been renewed by Chelsea just yet amid Barcelona links - Football Espana

Barcelona are still in limbo in their bid to land Cesar Azpilicueta this summer. The Blaugrana are hoping to land the experienced Spain international on a free contract this summer. Azpilicueta is out of contract with Chelsea and headed for the exit door as things stand, with the West London club under UK government sanctions.

Joan Laporta admits Barcelona tried to sign Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid last summer - Football Espana

The Barcelona president, speaking to RAC1 in comments carried by Fabrizio Romano, revealed he’s a huge fan of the Portuguese forward and that the player’s representation is well aware of it.