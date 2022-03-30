Xavi to meet Gavi’s agent to discuss new Barcelona contract - report

Barcelona coach Xavi will reportedly speak to Gavi’s agent shortly in a bid to seal the youngster’s new contract at the Camp Nou.

The Catalans are trying to secure the futures of both Gavi and Ronald Araujo but haven’t yet managed to agree an extension with either player.

Diario Sport bring word that Xavi will speak to Ivan de la Pena, Gavi’s agent, to try and get everything wrapped up as soon as possible.

The two men apparently have a good relationship and Xavi will tell De La Pena that Gavi is set to play a big role in his new project.

Xavi seems to be having quite an influence when it comes to contract renewals and trying to lure players to the Camp Nou.

The coach admitted earlier this season that he’s spoken to a few players about the possibility of moving to Barca and hasn’t been turned down yet.

He told a press conference at the start of March, “For me, this is the best club in the world. And, honestly, not a single player has said no to Barcelona since I have been here.”

Let’s hope Xavi can continue his good work and get Gavi to finally put pen to paper on his new Barcelona contract.