WELCOME TO CAMP NOU!!! The Greatest Stadium on Earth is the site of a historic match tonight as Barcelona and Real Madrid face off in the second leg of their Women’s Champions League quarterfinal tie. This is the first-ever women’s El Clásico at Barça’s home, and the first Barça Femení game in front of fans at Camp Nou. This could also be the largest crowd ever for a women’s game, and we are in for a memorable night. Barça won the first leg last and are favorites to advance, and it’s truly a must-watch game. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: UEFA Women’s Champions League, Quarterfinals, Leg 2

First Leg Result: Barcelona 3-1 Real Madrid

Date/Time: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 6.45pm CET (Barcelona), 5.45pm BST/WAT (UK & Nigeria), 12.45pm ET, 9.45am PT (USA), 10.15pm IST (India)

Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain

Referee: Stéphanie Frappart (FRA)

VAR: Benoît Millot (FRA)

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

This season’s UWCL will be available to stream for FREE worldwide on DAZN’s YouTube channel. Click here to watch tonight’s game.

