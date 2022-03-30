Barcelona Femeni break women’s football attendance record

Barcelona Femeni made more history on Wednesday during their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

The match broke the attendance record for a women’s match with 91, 553 spectators packed into the Camp Nou to watch the game.

Barca fans enjoyed a night to remember too as the hosts ran out 5-2 winners to secure an 8-3 aggregate victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Culers, the world record for attendance at a women's football match is ours! pic.twitter.com/Hu94A9PXDO — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) March 30, 2022

Barcelona first-team coach Xavi and former captain Carles Puyol were both in the crowd to see the all-conquering Femeni team continue their superb form.

Puyol and Xavi watching history be made at the Camp Nou #UWCL pic.twitter.com/y6cpJ1tkpM — Women's International Champions Cup (@iccwomen) March 30, 2022

The new record beats the one previously held for a club game by Atletico Madrid. A crowd of 60,739 saw Barca beat Atleti Femeni 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

Wednesday’s match also eclipses the previous record of 90,185 fans who watched the 1999 World Cup final.

It’s also a bigger attendance than the men’s Clasico earlier this season at the Camp Nou which attracted a crowd of 86,422.

Amazing.