 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Barcelona Femeni break women’s football attendance record

Just wow.

By Gill Clark
/ new
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid: Quarter Final Second Leg - UEFA Women’s Champions League Photo by Alex Caparros - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Barcelona Femeni made more history on Wednesday during their Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.

The match broke the attendance record for a women’s match with 91, 553 spectators packed into the Camp Nou to watch the game.

Barca fans enjoyed a night to remember too as the hosts ran out 5-2 winners to secure an 8-3 aggregate victory and a place in the semi-finals.

Barcelona first-team coach Xavi and former captain Carles Puyol were both in the crowd to see the all-conquering Femeni team continue their superb form.

The new record beats the one previously held for a club game by Atletico Madrid. A crowd of 60,739 saw Barca beat Atleti Femeni 2-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2019.

Wednesday’s match also eclipses the previous record of 90,185 fans who watched the 1999 World Cup final.

It’s also a bigger attendance than the men’s Clasico earlier this season at the Camp Nou which attracted a crowd of 86,422.

Amazing.

More From Barca Blaugranes

Loading comments...