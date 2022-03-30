‘Historic day for football and society’ - Xavi hails Barcelona Femeni

Xavi hailed Barcelona Femeni after watching the team beat Real Madrid 5-2 to book their place in the semi-finals of the Women’s Champions League.

The men’s coach was part of the record 91,553 crowd that packed out the Camp Nou to watch the Clasico on Wednesday evening.

Xavi had a pretty good view from the looks of things and offered his thoughts on another sensational night for Barca Femeni. He wrote, “historic day for football and society.”

Goals from Mapi Leon, Aitana Bonmati, Claudia Pina, Alexia Putellas, and Carolina Graham Hansen sealed the win for Barca and a great night for women’s football.

An emotional Hansen spoke about what it meant for her and the team after the final whistle.

“At the end of the match I had to hold my tears back because this is just too crazy. This place is full, we are winning 5-2 in the quarter-finals of the Champions League. The fans aren’t leaving, they are staying to celebrate with us. I didn’t imagine anything like it. Just goosebumps all over the place,” she said. “It’s not only 91,553 here tonight. It’s 91,553 Barcelona fans tonight. They’ve been singing all game. It’s amazing. It’s something I never dreamed of happening but tonight we did it and I hope it’s not the last time we do it.”

The defending European champions now go on to play either Arsenal or Wolfsburg for a place in the final.