Miralem Pjanic raves about Barcelona midfielders Pedri and Gavi

Miralem Pjanic has been talking about Barcelona and has been full of praise for young midfielders Gavi and Pedri.

The two teenagers are already regulars at the Camp Nou and Pjanic says he has not been surprised to see Gavi break into the first team.

“The first time I saw him in training I thought: Wow, this boy is going to be special,” he said about the 17-year-old Spain international.

Pjanic also made it clear just how highly he rates Pedri saying, “I love Pedri, he dances with the ball like Iniesta.”

The former Juventus man is currently on loan at Besiktas but his deal does not include a purchase option. There’s been talk of another loan with the Turkish side but Pjanic says he’s keen to return to Itay.

“Istanbul is so nice, except for the traffic, but I haven’t lost sight of Italy, it’s my second home,” he added. “I miss it and honestly, I’d be happy to return. Italy’s World Cup elimination hit me as I were Italian.”

It’s not clear what will happen next with Pjanic, although the midfielder does admit Barca have made a great decision by replacing Ronald Koeman with Xavi.

“I could not continue with him. He was disrespectful. Laporta took a great decision by hiring Xavi. Now the group is strong and united and everyone knows what to do,” he said.

“There were a few contacts [with Juventus], but in the end nothing happened because of economic reasons. To me, it wasn’t about the money. I’d like to be important in a project and win the Scudetto. I have hunger, experience, almost 700 games. I can aim at big targets, no?”

Pjanic has played 22 times for Besiktas so far this season. The team are currently down in eighth place in the Turkish Super Lig.