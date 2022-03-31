‘He lied to Messi and me’ - Pique rips former Barcelona president Bartomeu

Gerard Pique has had a pop at Josep Maria Bartomeu and accused the former Barcelona president of lying to him and Lionel Messi over the Barcagate scandal.

The defender did not hold back when talking about Bartomeu and said the 59-year-old denied all knowledge of the scandal when he asked him about it.

“Why am I cross with Bartomeu? When he lied to my face with Barçagate. The club hired some services to criticize players. He lied to Leo and my faces at the training ground, he told us he knew nothing about Barçagate,” he said. “We told him that we accepted that he didn’t know anything and that we hoped he would take the appropriate measures. And then I found out that he did know. That he lied to my face in such a serious incident... at least he shows his face and asks for forgiveness. I went out like an idiot to defend him.” Source | Marca

Bartomeu was one of several officials arrested in the wake of Barcagate scandal. The former chief was accused of hiring company I3 Ventures to run disparaging stories against players including Messi and Pique.

The ex-president ended up resigning in October 2020 after coming under increasing pressure at the club. Bartomeu was due to step down in March but was facing a vote of no confidence at the Camp Nou.