Preparations continue for trip to Elche - FC Barcelona

All the available players train under the watchful eye of coach Xavi Hernández with the focus on Sunday's trip to the Martínez Valero stadium

When and where to watch Elche v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

This Sunday brings a new La Liga fixture for FC Barcelona, and the opposition this time are Elche. Let's take a look at when it kicks off where you are and where you can see it.

The lowdown on Elche CF - FC Barcelona

FC Barcelona will be looking to continue their fabulous February form into March and the month begins with a trip to Elche. Here’s a quick reminder of the essentials on the green-and-whites.

Luuk de Jong, Memphis and Frenkie de Jong called up by Holland - FC Barcelona

International call-up time is upon us again. There are fixtures later in March, and the first players to be announced for national duty are the Dutch trio of Luuk de Jong, Frenkie de Jong and Memphis.

FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano on Sunday 24 April - FC Barcelona

La Liga announces that the previously postponed game at Camp Nou will be a 9.00pm CET kick-off.

Agreement for Pablo Torre to join FC Barcelona B - FC Barcelona

18-year-old attacking midfielder to arrive from Racing Santander on 30 June 2026 with a buyout clause set at 100 million euros

Barcelona linked with Wolves star Ruben Neves in 2022 - Football Espana

Barcelona could make a shock €30m move for Wolves star Ruben Neves to bolster their midfield ahead of the 2022/23 season. La Blaugrana have already signed one player from the Premier League club this season after agreeing a six month loan deal for ex-La Masia academy star Adama Traore.

Elche face Barcelona this weekend having not beaten them since the 1974/75 season - Football Espana

Barcelona’s next opponent in La Liga is Elche, who they’ll face on Sunday afternoon. Elche have endured a terrible run of form against the Blaugrana, failing to beat them for 47 years.

Barcelona still haven't decided whether they're going to buy Adama Traore - Football Espana

Adama Traore has been one of the biggest surprises of Barcelona’s activity during the January transfer window. His arrival was overshadowed by Ferran Torres and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but he’s been superb, providing an invaluable ability to unbalance opponents out on the right flank.

Sergi Roberto has ruled out a summer move to MLS if he leaves Barcelona - Football Espana

Sergi Roberto’s future is one of the great unknowns at Barcelona. Negotiations to renew the contract that’s set to expire at the end of this season still haven’t kicked into gear and as things stand it looks more likely that the Catalan will leave than stay.

Sergi Roberto is looking less and less likely to renew his contract with Barcelona - Football Espana

Sergi Roberto is continuing to recover from the muscle injury that forced him to undergo surgery and, as things stand, he still hasn’t renewed the contract that’s set to expire on June 30th according to Diario Sport. Barcelona and his representatives still aren’t in much dialogue and the chances of him renewing are diminishing.

Ousmane Dembele is finding it tough to find suitors willing to meet his financial demands - Football Espana

The chances of Ousmane Dembele continuing with Barcelona next season has risen in recent weeks according to Diario Sport. The footballer has made clear that he wants to renew with the Blaugrana although his representatives are yet to approach the powers-that-be at the club to try and broker a new deal.