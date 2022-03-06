The next Barcelona match is upon us! The Blaugrana travel to Elche for a tough La Liga away game, and Xavi Hernández has called up the following 23 players for Sunday’s clash:

Goalkeepers: 1. Marc-André ter Stegen, 13. Neto, 27. Lazar Carevic

Defenders: 2. Sergiño Dest, 3. Gerard Piqué, 4. Ronald Araujo, 8. Dani Alves, 15. Clément Lenglet, 18. Jordi Alba, 22. Óscar Mingueza, 24. Eric García

Midfielders: 5. Sergio Busquets, 6. Riqui Puig, 14. Nico González, 16. Pedri, 21. Frenkie De Jong, 30. Gavi

Forwards: 7. Ousmane Dembélé, 9. Memphis Depay, 11. Adama Traoré, 17. Luuk De Jong, 19. Ferran Torres, 25. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

The big news for this one is the return of Jordi Alba, who is back after serving a suspension last week. There are more good news as no players were injured during the training week, so Xavi can call up all of his best players again. Still missing are Ansu Fati (hamstring), Samuel Umtiti (foot), Sergi Roberto (thigh) and Alejandro Balde (ankle) due to injury, while Martin Braithwaite has been left out of the squad per the manager’s decision.

Predicted starting XI (4-3-3):

Ter Stegen; Alves, Piqué, Araujo, Alba; F. De Jong, Busquets, Pedri; Adama, Aubameyang, Dembélé

The match kicks off at 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India), and you can join us to follow and comment all the action.

VISCA EL BARÇA!