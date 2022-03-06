WELCOME TO THE ESTADIO MANUEL MARTÍNEZ VALERO!!! The cozy home of Elche in the community of València is the site of a huge La Liga match between the hosts and Barcelona, who come into this one in fantastic form needing three points to stay in the Top 4. But it won’t be easy against an Elche side that is unbeaten at home in almost four months, and Barça cannot afford to slip up in this one. This should be fun, and you’re welcome to join us to follow and comment all the action. Vamos!

MATCH INFO

Competition/Round: 2021-22 La Liga, Matchday 27

Date/Time: Sunday, March 6, 2022, 4.15pm CET/WAT (Barcelona), 3.15pm GMT (UK), 10.15am ET, 7.15am PT (USA), 8.45pm IST (India)

Venue: Estadio Manuel Martínez Valero, Elche, Spain

Referee: Alejandro José Hernández Hernández

VAR: Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

How to watch on TV: Not Available (USA), TSN4 (Canada), LaLigaTV (UK), SuperSport (Nigeria), MTV (India), Movistar LaLiga (Spain), others

How to watch online: ESPN+ (USA), LaLigaTV (UK), others

