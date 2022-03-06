PREVIEW: Elche v FC Barcelona - FC Barcelona

February was a brilliant month for FC Barcelona. They were undefeated in six games in all competitions, scoring 19 goals in the process, progressing to the last 16 of the Europa League and moving into the top four of the Liga table.

Xavi Hernández has picked the squad that will be going to Elche in search of the fourth win in a row. The main news is the return of Jordi Alba from suspension, while Barça B’s Montenegrin goalkeeper Lazar Carevic has been called up to the senior squad for the first time this season.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta denied on Saturday that the club have started negotiations to sign Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Speaking at a dinner for supporters' clubs, he said: "I deny that there's been any type of negotiation for Haaland."

Xavi Hernandez is clear: if it's up to him, Dani Alves will remain at FC Barcelona for at least one more season after returning to the club in November. Alves, 38, signed a deal until the end of the current campaign and Xavi was full of praise in a press conference on Saturday for what he has added so far.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez did not want to speak about the possible signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, who he reportedly met with in Munich on Tuesday.

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez spoke about the signing of Pablo Torre after the club confirmed the Racing Santander midfielder will move to Camp Nou for an initial €5 million in the summer.

Andreas Christensen is just one step away from committing to Barcelona definitively. Barça have spent months working on the signing of the Chelsea defender, who would arrive for free after deciding not to extend his contract at Stamford Bridge, which expires on June 30.