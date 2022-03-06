WATCH: Barcelona new signing Pablo Torre on target for Racing

Barcelona’s newest signing Pablo Torre was in action over the weekend and was on target for Racing Santander in a 1-1 league draw at Talavera.

The Catalans confirmed this week that Torre will join the club in the summer on a deal that that runs until June 30, 2026 and contains a €100m termination clause.

Torre offered a reminder of his talents by opening the scoring on Sunday. The 18-year-old midfielder started the move and finished it too with a neat header for his seventh of the season.

Barcelona coach Xavi spoke about Torres yesterday in his pre-match press conference and admitted he would get first-team chances next season.

“We followed Pablo, we’ve seen him play. He’s a natural talent. He can play as an interior, on the wing, he’s got great passing ability, can score, play with both feet, set-pieces as well, he’s very young, only 18, and he has the potential to play at Barca for many years. “He’s a very humble player. He’s a signing for the present and the future. He’ll work with the first team but if he doesn’t play he can have a role with Barca B. At that age it’s not easy to play with the first team so he can play for Barca B as well.”

Torre has already been compared to Barcelona midfielder Pedri, and the Catalans will certainly be hoping he can have the same kind of impact at the Camp Nou as the Spain international.